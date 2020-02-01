Previous
Next
Different view by jnorthington
Photo 716

Different view

Looking straight into a candle holder lit with fuel cell tea lights. The sides of the candle holder had open designs that left shadow designs on the table.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Judy N

@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely patterns and light.
February 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise