Photo 716
Different view
Looking straight into a candle holder lit with fuel cell tea lights. The sides of the candle holder had open designs that left shadow designs on the table.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Judy N
@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
Tags
candle
,
theme-blackwhite
Diana
ace
Lovely patterns and light.
February 2nd, 2020
