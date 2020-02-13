Sign up
Photo 728
Apples and a Pear
Fruit in a row
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
3
1
Judy N
@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
Views
5
5
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
13th February 2020 11:53pm
Tags
fruit
,
theme-blackwhite
,
junoimages
CorneLourensSA
Beautiful. Following
February 14th, 2020
Judy N
@cornelialourens
Thanks and thanks for the follow!
February 14th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great still life and presentation...well done :)
February 14th, 2020
