Photo 739
Another Rainy Night
Left work again tonight - in the rain.
Our city has received the most rainfall in February since 1961. It has truly been a black and white month here in Atlanta!
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Judy N
@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
739
photos
55
followers
122
following
202% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th February 2020 7:11pm
tree
night
rain
junoimages
