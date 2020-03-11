Previous
Next
White Duck by jnorthington
Photo 754

White Duck

White Duck in black/white photo
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
lovely reflection
March 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise