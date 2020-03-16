Previous
Beginning of a New Reality by jnorthington
Photo 760

This is the week that Coronavirus 19 becomes our reality as more people stay home, restaurants begin to close and for some mania reason, people are hoarding toilet paper..
16th March 2020

Judy N

@jnorthington
Diana
beautiful portrait.
March 20th, 2020  
