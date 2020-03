Grandmommy has her hands full.

During 14 hours of watching my grandkids on Sunday (whose parents are each medical/first responders), - this is the shot that depicts how busy it gets. During our “Nature Scavenger Hunt”, all is fine until a car comes, the dog bolts, the tricycle starts going backwards and the baby doesn’t start crying. Hats off to all moms who manage this and more daily!!!!