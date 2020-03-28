Sign up
Photo 772
Butterfly girl
What a treat I had today. A friend, who has worked on his nature garden for over 40 years, allowed me to visit. In every crook there is a new plant, a different flower or garden feature. The light on the Butterfly Girl was beautiful today!
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
light
girl
spring
garden
butterfly
junoimges
Babs
ace
What a beautiful shot. You have captured the light perfectly. I love the expression on the girls face fav
March 29th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
What a beautiful statue/garden ornament. Lovely capture.
March 29th, 2020
