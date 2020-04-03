Previous
White-Breasted Nuthatch by jnorthington
Photo 777

White-Breasted Nuthatch

Sheltering at home results in lots of backyard bird shots. . . . . not my fav but I didn't bring the camera out much today.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Judy N

@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a "leave of absence" since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
