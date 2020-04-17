Previous
Screenshot -another cancellation by jnorthington
Photo 791

Screenshot -another cancellation

Busy this month sheltering at home and trying to work from home. Making sure summer vacations are cancelled

Mostly busy with wedding changes. The big wedding scheduled on 25th will not be a big affair at all but only parents, bride and groom at their home. Working to make this occasion special.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Judy N

@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
Milanie ace
I know that has to be such a disappointment for them - but it will always be a special day. That's a lot you've taken on.
April 27th, 2020  
