Previous
Next
A quilt made by my two grandmothers by jnorthington
Photo 794

A quilt made by my two grandmothers

A family heirloom we considered using as a tablecloth for the wedding. We decided not to use it near good
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
What a wonderful treasure.
April 28th, 2020  
Milanie ace
That's a real treasure
April 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise