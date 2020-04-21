Sign up
Flowers in front of the office - always call me
I am in an "essential financial business" and need to go into the office but can minimize my visits to 2 days a week. As always, the flowers in front of the office are continually blooming much to a photographer's' delight.
Still catching up on my posts
21st April 2020
