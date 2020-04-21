Previous
Flowers in front of the office - always call me by jnorthington
Flowers in front of the office - always call me

I am in an "essential financial business" and need to go into the office but can minimize my visits to 2 days a week. As always, the flowers in front of the office are continually blooming much to a photographer's' delight.

Still catching up on my posts
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Judy N

@jnorthington
