The only picture taken 2 days before the wedding

Wedding in two days. I thought the Mother of the Groom would have very little to do. That may have been true if the wedding was as planned - with a wedding planner, a venue that did cleaning and landscaping and party hanging of lights and decorations, a bakery for cupcakes, a caterer for the food and a florist for outside flowers. Guess what? Plans changed. Crazy busy day! It will all be worth it!