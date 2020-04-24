Previous
Day before the wedding by jnorthington
Photo 798

Day before the wedding

The grandchildren had to come over while furniture was being moved for the wedding. This dude had not been to another house for a month. I think he liked getting out of his house.
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Judy N

June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
Made my day!!!! I love, love his smile and happy glee. FAV!
April 28th, 2020  
