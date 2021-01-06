Sign up
BEANIE BABIES
My granddaughter found her mother’s stash of Beanie Babies collected in the 90’s. They had been saved in my old vintage mustard yellow American Touristor suitcase. I bet the suitcase is worth more than her entire collection.
6th January 2021
Ingrid
Wow! So many! And I love the look on your granddaughter's face!
January 7th, 2021
