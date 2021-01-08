Previous
Next
Friday Yeah - End of the Workweek by jnorthington
Photo 811

Friday Yeah - End of the Workweek

Which has more impact on your well-being in wintertime, cold temperature or the shorter days of sunlight? I miss the longer days of sunshine the most.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
January 1, 2021 A New Year. Looking forward to being inspired and educated by this great community again. June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since...
222% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise