To slip off or to untie? by jnorthington
Photo 815

To slip off or to untie?

Friends of mine would never taking off their shoes without untying them. I have always been a girl who slips off the shoe. I find I can slip it back on easily if I need to.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Diana ace
Love your shoes, I have to untie them! I can not get them off when tied ;-)
January 13th, 2021  
