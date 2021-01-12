Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 815
To slip off or to untie?
Friends of mine would never taking off their shoes without untying them. I have always been a girl who slips off the shoe. I find I can slip it back on easily if I need to.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
January 1, 2021 A New Year. Looking forward to being inspired and educated by this great community again. June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since...
821
photos
47
followers
117
following
223% complete
6
1
365
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
13th January 2021 12:15am
Tags
shoe
Diana
ace
Love your shoes, I have to untie them! I can not get them off when tied ;-)
January 13th, 2021
