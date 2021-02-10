Previous
When what to my wondering eyes should appear? by jnorthington
Photo 840

When what to my wondering eyes should appear?

A skydiver where I least expected to see one - approaching a busy highway at dusk. Crazy world!
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Judy N

@jnorthington
Diana ace
Oh wow, he must have lost his orientation ;-)
February 11th, 2021  
