Photo 864
The Park at Dusk
You never know what you will see when you go out to shoot. I envisioned some geese on a dark pond but the fountain caught my interest.
Also there was an amazing sunset while I was there.
Photography enhances your enjoyment of all aspects of your environment!
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 They say that the third time is a charm. I didn’t continue my 365 the past two years. I know after...
870
photos
44
followers
117
following
236% complete
View this month »
857
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th February 2022 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fountain
,
junoimages
