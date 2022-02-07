Previous
Next
The Park at Dusk by jnorthington
Photo 864

The Park at Dusk

You never know what you will see when you go out to shoot. I envisioned some geese on a dark pond but the fountain caught my interest.

Also there was an amazing sunset while I was there.
Photography enhances your enjoyment of all aspects of your environment!
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 They say that the third time is a charm. I didn’t continue my 365 the past two years. I know after...
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise