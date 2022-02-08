Sign up
Photo 865
Sunbeam in Black and White
I worked on capturing a sculpture in high key but was not satisfied. I really did not "feel" the sculptor's message nor did I like the photos. So instead, I stopped on the way home and was able to capture an afternoon sunbeam.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 This is such a wonderful community that inspires with positivity and encouragement. It is a pleasure to come back after being gone and...
871
photos
44
followers
117
following
236% complete
View this month »
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
8th February 2022 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunbeam
,
junoimages
