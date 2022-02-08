Previous
Next
Sunbeam in Black and White by jnorthington
Photo 865

Sunbeam in Black and White

I worked on capturing a sculpture in high key but was not satisfied. I really did not "feel" the sculptor's message nor did I like the photos. So instead, I stopped on the way home and was able to capture an afternoon sunbeam.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 This is such a wonderful community that inspires with positivity and encouragement. It is a pleasure to come back after being gone and...
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise