High Key Decanter by jnorthington
High Key Decanter

The FOR2022 has been a lot of fun for me - especially with the high key and low key days. It has stretched me to start back with flash for high key and use the tripod for low key.

My flash and I are not yet good friends but we are at least speaking again.

For this shot, the decanter has a solid light (flasglight) underneath and a flash against the backdrop.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Judy N

@jnorthington
