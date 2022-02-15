Sign up
Photo 872
High Key Decanter
The FOR2022 has been a lot of fun for me - especially with the high key and low key days. It has stretched me to start back with flash for high key and use the tripod for low key.
My flash and I are not yet good friends but we are at least speaking again.
For this shot, the decanter has a solid light (flasglight) underneath and a flash against the backdrop.
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 This is such a wonderful community that inspires with positivity and encouragement. It is a pleasure to come back after being gone and...
878
photos
46
followers
121
following
238% complete
865
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th February 2022 11:26pm
Tags
high-key
,
flash
,
junoimages
,
for2022
