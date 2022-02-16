Previous
Town Hall on a cloudy day by jnorthington
Town Hall on a cloudy day

Our downtown municipal building. I was a little apprehensive shooting with a zoom lens at a community building. The world is always on high alert - especially around government buildings.
Judy N

@jnorthington
