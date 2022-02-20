Previous
Rabbit Family - Low Key by jnorthington
Photo 877

Rabbit Family - Low Key

Beginning to understand low key is not just about lower exposure but is more about creating and defining shadows. These shadows were created by a low wattage lamp off to the side.
20th February 2022

Judy N

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely low key with these adorable bunnies.
February 21st, 2022  
