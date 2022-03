Orange Curls - new skill

Isn't it funny the things we learn when we set up a photo.



Today I learned how to make orange curls. Much easier than I thought. You cut the rind and twist on a tooth pick and release. They hold their shape. There is a skill on how thick to cut the rind peel. Too thin and the curl will break, too thick and it is hard to twist on the toothpick.



Now I have a late night snack of an orange.