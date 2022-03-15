Previous
Orange Gerber Daisy by jnorthington
Orange Gerber Daisy

Found an orange gerber daisy at the local Home Depot. Asked if I could take some shots and was allowed but all other workers kept coming up to ask if they could help. hahah. Oh well - got the shot.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Judy N

@jnorthington
