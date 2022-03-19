Previous
Next
Purple Park Bench by jnorthington
Photo 904

Purple Park Bench

Driving through a small town today, the purple park bench caught my interest. Just had to stop and take a picture.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 This is such a wonderful community that inspires with positivity and encouragement. It is a pleasure to come back after being gone and...
247% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
A glider bench? A community with a sense of whimsy
March 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise