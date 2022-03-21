Previous
Next
Red Cardinal by jnorthington
Photo 906

Red Cardinal

Walking through town the other day, this guy was quite a poser!

I took pictures of tulips today but as I look at them, their color is more orange than red so I pulled this guy out from the weekend shoots. He is really red
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 This is such a wonderful community that inspires with positivity and encouragement. It is a pleasure to come back after being gone and...
248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love it when you can catch their "hair" up!
March 22nd, 2022  
Judy N ace
@milaniet I know! It is like they are standing at attention.
March 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise