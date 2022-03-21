Sign up
Photo 906
Red Cardinal
Walking through town the other day, this guy was quite a poser!
I took pictures of tulips today but as I look at them, their color is more orange than red so I pulled this guy out from the weekend shoots. He is really red
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
2
0
Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 This is such a wonderful community that inspires with positivity and encouragement. It is a pleasure to come back after being gone and...
914
photos
46
followers
123
following
248% complete
899
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
900
8
901
902
903
904
905
906
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th March 2022 3:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
rainbow2022
Milanie
ace
Love it when you can catch their "hair" up!
March 22nd, 2022
Judy N
ace
@milaniet
I know! It is like they are standing at attention.
March 22nd, 2022
