Daffodil Yellow by jnorthington
Daffodil Yellow

I was at Gibbs Gardens in Georgia this past weekend that has over millions of daffodils planted.

I have added a few of my landscape pics in my other folder.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Judy N

@jnorthington
Diana ace
Perfect colour and light.
March 23rd, 2022  
