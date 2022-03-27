Sign up
Photo 912
Pink Camellia
Yes, I am now the driver who sees a "rainbow" color while driving and turns the car around to go shoot a flower on a camellia bush. Also know to walk across a recently graded muddy field to shoot an azalea bush.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 This is such a wonderful community that inspires with positivity and encouragement. It is a pleasure to come back after being gone and...
923
photos
47
followers
123
following
249% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
27th March 2022 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
camellia
,
rainbow2022
