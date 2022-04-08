Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 924
Callaway Gardens,GA at dusk
The Callaway Gardens is known for their multiple azaleas plants. We were a little late in the season but did manage to capture this image at dusk when the winds had calmed down.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 This is such a wonderful community that inspires with positivity and encouragement. It is a pleasure to come back after being gone and...
936
photos
49
followers
128
following
253% complete
View this month »
918
919
920
921
922
923
924
925
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
9th April 2022 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
lake
,
azaleas
Bill
ace
This looks like it could be at the Masters. Wonderful shot with the reflections.
April 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close