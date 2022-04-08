Previous
Callaway Gardens,GA at dusk by jnorthington
Callaway Gardens,GA at dusk

The Callaway Gardens is known for their multiple azaleas plants. We were a little late in the season but did manage to capture this image at dusk when the winds had calmed down.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Judy N

@jnorthington
Bill ace
This looks like it could be at the Masters. Wonderful shot with the reflections.
April 10th, 2022  
