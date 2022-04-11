Previous
Next
The chapel at Callaway by jnorthington
Photo 927

The chapel at Callaway

One of the windows in a small chapel in the woods at Callaway Gardens from this weekend.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 This is such a wonderful community that inspires with positivity and encouragement. It is a pleasure to come back after being gone and...
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

haskar ace
Beautiful stained glass window.
April 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise