Photo 927
The chapel at Callaway
One of the windows in a small chapel in the woods at Callaway Gardens from this weekend.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 This is such a wonderful community that inspires with positivity and encouragement. It is a pleasure to come back after being gone and...
Tags
chapel
,
stained-glass
haskar
ace
Beautiful stained glass window.
April 12th, 2022
