Photo 935
Over look of Little Kennesaw Mountain
Spring Green
I've been going to the top of Kennesaw Mountain since I was a teen. As a teen, I walked it. Today when I had a few minutes I drove to the top. The overlook to Little Kennesaw is one of the few views remaining unencumbered by progress.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
Judy N
January 15, 2022 This is such a wonderful community that inspires with positivity and encouragement. It is a pleasure to come back after being gone and...
7
365
Canon EOS R6
19th April 2022 1:26pm
green
mountain
spring
