Over look of Little Kennesaw Mountain by jnorthington
Over look of Little Kennesaw Mountain

I've been going to the top of Kennesaw Mountain since I was a teen. As a teen, I walked it. Today when I had a few minutes I drove to the top. The overlook to Little Kennesaw is one of the few views remaining unencumbered by progress.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Judy N

@jnorthington
