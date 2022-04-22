Previous
Eastern Towhee by jnorthington
Photo 938

Eastern Towhee

Eastern Towhee at the mealworm feeder. A bit unusual for him to come to a feeder. I have always seen them on the ground before
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Judy N

@jnorthington
Photo Details

