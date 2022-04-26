Previous
When you become a caretaker by jnorthington
When you become a caretaker

Organizing a family member’s medicines as they recover from surgery. This was the first step, next was an excel spreadsheet, and next was a picture of each pill next to its name. Been a little busy this week. All is well though.
