Previous
Next
Photo 946
Rhododendron
One of the largest rhododendron. It was over 15 feet tall and reaching for the sky.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
1
1
Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 This is such a wonderful community that inspires with positivity and encouragement. It is a pleasure to come back after being gone and...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th April 2022 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rhododendron
Diana
ace
A stunning capture with this delicious bokeh!
May 1st, 2022
