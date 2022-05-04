Previous
Daisy in field at Sunset by jnorthington
Photo 950

Daisy in field at Sunset

A homeowner with an extra lot near our small downtown area has devoted it to seasonal flowers. They sure bring joy to mine! And oh yea, it was much more fun to have my camera at hand today than having my iPhone.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Judy N

