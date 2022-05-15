Previous
Full Lunar Eclipse 2022 by jnorthington
Photo 960

Full Lunar Eclipse 2022

Set up camera outside and took pics every 15 minutes. Don’t you just love special night skies?
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Judy N

