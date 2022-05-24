Previous
Catbird with its black cap by jnorthington
Photo 968

Catbird with its black cap

I rarely see these birds now but when I was growing up in Ohio, there was a pair that would nest in a nearby bush. It was my first experience seeing bird eggs and baby birds.
24th May 2022

Judy N

@jnorthington
