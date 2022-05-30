Previous
Fireworks - scared pup! by jnorthington
Fireworks - scared pup!

First dog we have had that has a fear of fireworks. Memorial Day weekend. She was shaking so badly!
Judy N

@jnorthington
haskar ace
Poor puppy. It's good that he had someone to hug.
June 6th, 2022  
