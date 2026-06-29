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Neighborhood Deer
This is how I shoot a deer:).
We have a number of deer in our neighborhoods in Georgia. This youngster walked away from the herd of six and started approaching me. He seemed very curious about the camera.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
29th June 2026 8:06pm
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