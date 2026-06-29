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Neighborhood Deer by jnorthington
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Neighborhood Deer

This is how I shoot a deer:).

We have a number of deer in our neighborhoods in Georgia. This youngster walked away from the herd of six and started approaching me. He seemed very curious about the camera.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
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