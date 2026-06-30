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Sun setting. by jnorthington
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Sun setting.

Driving home, the sun looked massive in the horizon and all I had was my iPhone. Oh to have my good camera at that moment!
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
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