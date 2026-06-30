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16 / 365
Sun setting.
Driving home, the sun looked massive in the horizon and all I had was my iPhone. Oh to have my good camera at that moment!
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
30th June 2026 8:39pm
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junoimages
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