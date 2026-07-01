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Water Park!!! by jnorthington
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Water Park!!!

A moment of stillness in a chaotic waterpark. The lifeguards clear the pools and take 15 minute break. My grandchildren had the best time!!!
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
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