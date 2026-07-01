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17 / 365
Water Park!!!
A moment of stillness in a chaotic waterpark. The lifeguards clear the pools and take 15 minute break. My grandchildren had the best time!!!
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
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Album
365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
1st July 2026 10:51am
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waterside
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junoimages
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