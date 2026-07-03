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Small Town World Cup Watch Party by jnorthington
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Small Town World Cup Watch Party

Even on the eve of our 4th of July, most bars and outdoor venues have World Cup Watch parties. We have embraced your game of football like never before!
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
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