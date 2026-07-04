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Happy Fourth of July
Fireworks set off in the cul-de-sac in front of my house. I decided to go up the street a bit this year and get a full image - and to save my hearing. Those things are loud.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
21
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Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th July 2026 9:55pm
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Privacy
Public
Tags
fireworks
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4th-of-july
,
junoimages
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