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Happy Fourth of July by jnorthington
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Happy Fourth of July

Fireworks set off in the cul-de-sac in front of my house. I decided to go up the street a bit this year and get a full image - and to save my hearing. Those things are loud.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
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