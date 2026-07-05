Blue Bird Nest

Photos should have a simple theme. This one does NOT because this bird house is far from simple.



Juvenile blue birds have been a joy to watch. But this year, the blue bird's first nest was destroyed by a house sparrow. They are aggressive and will destroy a blue bird's eggs and even kill their young. I had to clean out a nest of 4 baby birds that were pecked to death just before they fledged. It was sad!



The web has WAY too much information when you join a blue bird page! You can buy a "sparrow spooker" or make one. This one is made from a pasta dryer strung on top of the next nest. Then reflective strips were tied to the drying posts. These confuse the house sparrows.



We are in a heat wave. In order to keep the babies from overheating, the blue bird site recommended an umbrella.



I hope I was not too late putting it up. I checked the nest today and two birds had hatched but only one was moving. Two more eggs should hatch soon. Fingers crossed they all make it!