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Blue Bird Nest by jnorthington
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Blue Bird Nest

Photos should have a simple theme. This one does NOT because this bird house is far from simple.

Juvenile blue birds have been a joy to watch. But this year, the blue bird's first nest was destroyed by a house sparrow. They are aggressive and will destroy a blue bird's eggs and even kill their young. I had to clean out a nest of 4 baby birds that were pecked to death just before they fledged. It was sad!

The web has WAY too much information when you join a blue bird page! You can buy a "sparrow spooker" or make one. This one is made from a pasta dryer strung on top of the next nest. Then reflective strips were tied to the drying posts. These confuse the house sparrows.

We are in a heat wave. In order to keep the babies from overheating, the blue bird site recommended an umbrella.

I hope I was not too late putting it up. I checked the nest today and two birds had hatched but only one was moving. Two more eggs should hatch soon. Fingers crossed they all make it!
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
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