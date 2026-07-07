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Red Bellied Woodpecker by jnorthington
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Red Bellied Woodpecker

Another backyard visitor.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
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*lynn ace
beautiful
July 8th, 2026  
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