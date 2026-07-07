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23 / 365
Red Bellied Woodpecker
Another backyard visitor.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
24
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7
followers
15
following
6% complete
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Photo Details
Views
1
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th July 2026 7:34pm
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red bellied woodpecker
,
junoimages
*lynn
ace
beautiful
July 8th, 2026
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