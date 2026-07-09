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Friday Night Dinner
Sometimes a quick snapshot will elicite great memories. The purpose tonight was not to take an outstanding shot, only to remember we were together and enjoyed a fabulous dinner.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
26
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7
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15
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
9th July 2026 6:40pm
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memories
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“day
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junoimages
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lily”
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