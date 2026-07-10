Impulse Purchase

As your parents' pass on, you are left with many of "their treasures." It is challenging to release things that were important to them, although not as much to you. We have so much to purge!!!



But when I saw this small beautiful vase at a shop, I fell in love with it and realized how each piece of theirs made them feel.



So now, my children will have to decide what t do with this someday. But in the meantime, I'll enjoy something that made my heart sing:)