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Blue Heron and Snowy Egret by jnorthington
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Blue Heron and Snowy Egret

A couple of birds seen on my vacay. I confuse snowy egrets with the Juvenile Little Blue Herons. But due to its size, I believe it is a Snowy Egret
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
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