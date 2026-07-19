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House Finch sipping some water by jnorthington
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House Finch sipping some water

I keep the pot saucer filled with fresh water daily. It is set p just outside the window so I can see who is taking a bath or drinking.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
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Diana ace
Now that is a clever move, lovely shot of this beautiful bird.
July 23rd, 2026  
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