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36 / 365
Street Art
I had to take my wide angle lens back to the rental place today so I thought I'd stop by this town and get a few side angled shots.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
39
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15
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th July 2026 9:53am
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junoimages
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marietta-mural
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